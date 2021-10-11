Red River Hospital: Practical tips for easing social media anxiety in kids

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The role of social media in our day-to-day lives has been steadily increasing over the past two decades, especially among younger generations.

Cynthia Brock, Director of Business Development at Red River Hospital sat down with our very own Daniella Hankey to discuss the impact social media anxiety is having on kids.

Some of the tips Brock provided for easing social media anxiety in kids included setting limits on their engagement, encouraging their offline lives, listening to them, and not judging them.

Some numbers to keep in mind if you find yourself struggling to help your child manage social media anxiety or perhaps you’re struggling with it yourself: