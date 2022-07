WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After a three year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Red River Lyric Opera returns for a fifth season at Midwestern State University.

Click here for more information.

Here’s a schedule look for performances:

Rinaldo

Tuesday, July 26, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 30, at 2:30 p.m.

The Marriage of Figaro

Wednesday, July 27, at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 29, at 7:30 p.m.

Sweeney Todd