WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Red River Lyric Opera is taking the stage at Midwestern State University this summer with a goal that’s in the spotlight.

The last half of July will be a busy one for the lyric opera’s summer festival.

Charisma Thrash: Welcome back, Texoma. I mean, just laughs all afternoon with you, Darla. We are talking here with the Red River Lyric Opera, and they’re taking stage at Midwestern State University this summer with a goal in mind, and they’re looking to take the spotlight. So, Darla, why don’t you tell us more about it this morning or this afternoon, rather?

Dr. Darla Diltz: We’ve been bringing opera, musical theater productions to Wichita Falls since 2011. And we bring singers, different kinds of theater artists, musicians to Wichita Falls from all over the country for the month of July to produce four shows.

Charisma Thrash: So that’s amazing. Why at midwestern state?

Dr. Darla Diltz: Midwestern – It’s got a history of great vocal arts, and our fine arts department is so supportive. We also have a brand new musical theater major at Midwestern. So that’s why we’ve kind of pushed a little bit the direction of musical theater. Although the root of this was really definitely an opera program.

Charisma Thrash: Sure. And speaking of the root, tell us more about the root of this program, specifically.

Dr. Darla Diltz: The program is designed for young artists who are going on down a career path to perform or direct opera. And some of them will also, you know, be infused into the region as choir and band directors and that kind of thing.

So, they’re getting world class training for whatever they decide to do in life. And a feature of that is that Midwestern students attend the program and get all the same training that we give everyone that comes.

Charisma Thrash: Now, that’s wonderful. Now, are there any fees associated with being in this program?

Dr. Darla Diltz: Yeah, there is. It’s a tuition-based program, but Midwestern students get scholarship to come.

Charisma Thrash: Okay, So that’s good. Now, what if there is any other information whether students want to know more about it or parents as well?

Dr. Darla Diltz: Absolutely. I would say for our shows that are opening this weekend, “Dogfight” is a rock musical. It’s definitely, it’s a little adult content. So, you know, parents just kind of check on that with a little bit of language.

But “Alice in Wonderland” is actually a world-premiere opera. The composer will be in residence, and that is a family-friendly event, and we hope everyone comes on Tuesday for that premiere. And “Light in the Piazza” and the Italian opera, “Poppea” are also very family-friendly.

Charisma Thrash: Okay, you all, there is so much to do around Texoma and especially if you like to catch an opera, please head over to TexomasHomepage.com for more information on that event there. Darla, thank you so much for joining us.

Dr. Darla Diltz: Thanks. We’ll see you next week.

Charisma Thrash: Yeah, certainly. We’ll see you back here after the break, Texoma.