Red River pumpkin patch and trade days set to begin

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Red River pumpkin patch and trade days begin on September 26, 2020, with vendors and events for the community to participate in.

The Red River pumpkin patch and trade days located just south of Davidson Oklahoma will have local vendors, food vendors, playground equipment, and events for the community. The pumpkin patch will be open to the public on October 3, this will also include the corn maze and other fun events for families.

The trade days event is free to participate in and the pumpkin patch will have packages priced at $5,$7, and $10.