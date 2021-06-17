Red River Pumpkin Patch Trade Days and Sunflower Maze

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Red River Pumpkin Patch is hosting Trade Days and a Sunflower Maze.

The Red River Pumpkin Patch is a family-owned farm working to combine fun and education to families. They have many activities on the farm, including a petting zoo, large games, hay ride, corn maze and much more.

They are currently working on converting our barn into a kitchen, dining hall/education center where we can orientate school groups, and host farm-to-table dinners with all the fixings being grown on our farm from the meat to the produce.

Red River Pumpkin Patch

E1920 Rd, Davidson, OK 73530

(580) 339-6318

https://goo.gl/maps/5BbraREzucvy7k23A