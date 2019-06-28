Red, White & Blue Concert

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) The Museum Of North Texas History wants to help get you in the Fourth of July spirit.

They along with Park Place Christian Church (4400 Call Field Road & University) are hosting the Red, White & Blue Concert on July 2.

This Program will showcase songs which have stirred our Patriotism through the years!

Kenny and Susan Mayo and the band, Post Oak, will performing.

A hamburger dinner is included with ticket purchase.

Tickets are $25 and $20 for Museum Members and Veterans.

For more information click here.

