The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture invites you to a showcase of the natural history, fine art and unique heritage of the Texoma region in one special exhibition opening at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU. The exhibition offers an opportunity to meet staff from area museums, see sampler exhibitions from the collections of museums across Baylor, Clay, Wichita, and Wilbarger Counties. Participating museums are part of the newly formed Regional Museums Network designed to help increase the visibility of the 9 museums in the region.

This special exhibit will allow guests to meet staff and volunteers from area museums, provide hands-on activities in exhibits, connect children and families with a variety of museum collections, and give educators ideas for future classroom programs and field trip tours.

Regional Museum Day will be held at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU on Saturday, November 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

The Regional Museum Network and Regional Museum Day are made possible in part with support from the Texas Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.