Registration for Boomtown Blowout begins this week

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — The Burkburnett Chamber of Commerce announced the inaugural Boomtown Blowout event. Although Burk officials are paying homage to a past event it is an event that has been on the back shelf for over 25 years!

Boomtown Blowout will begin with a Spaghetti Dinner at the Burk Community Center on Friday, October 1 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. for the participants and anyone who would like to skip cooking that night even if they are not riding.

This will lead into a Fun Bike Ride that Saturday, October 2 from 8:00 a.m. until 10.00 a.m. ending up where participants will have some time to enjoy our community’s Friendship Festival and Car Show. The ride will begin at Burkburnett High School and travel through the city.

Registration opens Wednesday, September 1.