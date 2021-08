WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Registration for Camp Fire’s after-school program is now open.

The cost for the program is $15 per student for the entire year, or $35 for a family of three or more students, kindergarten thru eighth grade.

Programs offered include sports, crafts, swimming, and much more.





Photos courtesy Camp Fire North Texas Facebook Page

For more information, call the Camp Fire office at (940) 322-5209.