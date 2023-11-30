WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An organization aimed at creating better leaders for a better community is gearing up for their 2024 class now.

Leadership Wichita Falls has opened registration for their 2024 Adult Leadership Classes that will run from January through May.

The leadership organization first began in 1979 as a way to grow stronger leaders in the community after it was devastated by the deadly tornado of Terrible Tuesday.

Participants in the class will get to learn their strengths and weaknesses as leaders and how to work with the strengths and weaknesses of their team to create a well-functioning group.

Each class takes a deep dive into learning about Wichita Falls, specifically. They get to focus on the local nonprofits, community government, education and the economy.

The group of 40 students have a class project aimed at serving the community that they will put together throughout the course of the class.

You can join the group as an individual or you can set it up as an organization and send those in leadership roles or those who would like to be.

The cost of tuition is $695, and you can apply to enter through their website.