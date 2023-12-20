WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While they may seem cute and cuddly, feral cats can be quite the nuisance in neighborhoods, according to officials with the Public Health District.

As a part of the Animal Services of Wichita Falls’ monthly campaigns for citywide ordinances, administrator Nicki Bacon reminded residents of the complications that come with feeding our furry, feral friends.

Per the Division 4 Feral Cat Management: Feral Cat Feeding Ordinance, residents are not allowed to feed nearby stray cats as they can easily create a nuisance and get out of hand.

Once you start welcoming one cat to your doorstep, you can easily attract dozens more, Bacon said, which is why it’s important to enlist in a Trap, Neuter, Release, or TNR, Program.

While it may be tempting to take care of neighboring cats heading into colder weather, Bacon reminded residents that the seemingly friendly furballs are natural predators and are capable of hunting for their own food.

“When you leave out food for feral cats, you’re welcoming other wildlife into the area, so that can cause a potential nuisance,” Bacon said. And, when the cats start to breed… You’ve got overabundance. They’re causing a nuisance to your neighbors, urinating on their yards, tearing up stuff. So, just remember to not feed feral cats. It is against ordinance, and make sure you’re being responsible about TNR as well.”

As for outdoor cats, Bacon advised residents to only leave their food out during the day and to remember to always pick it up at night.

If you are currently experiencing issues with expanding feral cat populations, learn more about city-offered trapping rentals on their website.