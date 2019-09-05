(KFDX/KJTL) — The 2nd annual Ride For Love is honoring Kristen and Mike Briggs.

Their mission is to show love to our fellow bikers and the surrounding Texoma community in need.

The event will take place on Sept. 7, 2019. Registration begins at 10 a.m., the last bike will be in at 2:30 p.m.

The race costs $15 for a single, and $20 for a double. The race will start at the Red River Harley Davidson and end at Sticks Place.

Mandy Grover shares with us Kristen’s story. “We are honoring Kristen and Mike Briggs. They had a horrific motorcycle accident May 3 of this year. Ms. Kristen who is like one of our sisters, she is an amazing woman with a heart of gold- we absolutely love her. They went on their way down to Jacksboro for a benefit ride, to help another benefit… for some children. When they went down, Kristen was gravely injured. She has sustained some back injuries, she is now in a wheelchair, she is paralyzed. We are hoping miraculously that she will regain the use of her legs. As of right now, she does not have those legs. She is dealing with it, she is in wonderful spirits, she is giving better every day. We continue to hope that she will get better and regain that,” says Grover.

Major sponsors onT-shirts: All American Hawg Service, Aaron’s Southwest Parkway, Pioneer Maplewood (Kristen’s employer), among several others.

For more information, and to see the event on Facebook, click here.