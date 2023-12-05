WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Ringing in 2024 with festive elegance, you’re invited to the Humane Society of Wichita County’s New Year’s Eve Celebration at the new Delta Hotel.

Midnight at the Delta will take place on New Year’s Eve from 8:30 p.m. to midnight, and it promises a night of delicious dining, dancing to live music and, of course, a complimentary champagne celebration with take-home glasses to cheers into the new year.

Plus, all proceeds raised from the December 31 event will directly pour back into our furry friends at the Humane Society of Wichita County, according to Liz Vernon, a Humane Society board member.

“We’re always supporting the Humane Society out on the Old Iowa Park Road,” Vernon said. “The dogs and the cats are all excited about it, too.”

While the four-legged friends, unfortunately, won’t be able to attend the festivities, participants will be able to make a difference in their lives by attending.

To start off the night, a full meal of steaks, fish, salad, and more will be provided. Then, look forward to grooving and moving to “The Grooves,” an Austin cover band that can play just about anything, Vernon said.

Plus, don’t forget to check out the cash bar as the Delta Marriott has reserved a block of rooms at a discounted rate, giving you the option of “taking the elevator home.”

To book your discounted room at the new hotel, call (940) 247-7279 and reference Midnight at the Delta to make a reservation.

To purchase tickets at $150 per person, visit the event’s page on AllEventsIn.