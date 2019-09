WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Fall into some fun this Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Learn why the trees change color and how animals start getting ready for winter. Make a fall tree and other crafts to take home.

All ages are welcome and the price is included with general admission.

Adult admission is $6, Children/Seniors/Military/Students(with ID) is $5, Babies 1 and under and Members are Free.