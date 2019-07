WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Have a fintastic time Thursday, July 18, from 4-6 p.m. learning how fish swim and breath.

You can also make fun fishy crafts and win a prize at the fishing game.

All ages are welcome and the price is included with admission.

Adults: $6, Children/Seniors/Military/Students(W/ID); $5, Babies 1 and under and Members: Free.

For more information click here.