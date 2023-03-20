WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The River Bend Nature Center is holding a 21 and up event for anyone who might be interested in creating and owning an aquarium.

Jennica Lambert joined our studio to talk about the Sip’N Science event coming up on Friday, March 24.

Carney Porter: Jennica Lambert is here to talk about Riverbend Nature Center’s Sip’N Science Aquascape Aquariums. Thank you so much for being here today.

Jennica Lambert: Thank you for having me.

Carney Porter: I hope I said that right, Aquascape. Yes, there we go. It is a big mouthful right there.

Jennica Lambert: It’s a lot of syllables.

Carney Porter: I know. Tell us a little bit about it.

Jennica Lambert: This is our very first Sip’N Science event. And this this this thing is going to be basically how to scape an aquarium, how to make a nature aquarium. So what is that, you might ask? Well, we go we’re going to go over literally everything. What kind of equipment you need, what kind of substrate you need, what kind of filtration, what kind of glass, acrylic, rimless, frameless, what size tank, you name it. And then we’re going to talk about what kind of plants you can buy, what does well in this water, and why you should, how you cycle your tank, what not to do. Basically, like if you’re a fish murderer, this is the class for you.

Carney Porter: I know several of those, and I probably would be one of them if I ever tried.

Jennica Lambert: I’m 100 percent a fish murderer.

Carney Porter: I don’t mean to be. I’m just. Oh, I’m horrible at that kind of stuff. Now, I’m assuming by the name of it, it’s geared towards adults?

Jennica Lambert: 21 and up. Definitely. Yeah. This is definitely geared for adults. There’s going to be hands on science activities. You’re going to leave with your own little scape tank. Plus, you’re going to go on a tour of River Bend’s. Oh, we have a plan. It takes all over our facility. So it’s going to be really cool. You’ll learn lots and lots of information, and it’s really hopefully interesting. Hopefully, I’ll have a voice. I’ll be teaching that this Friday from 6:30 to 8:30. So it’s something I’m very passionate about, and hopefully you’ll leave it, convince your, you know, either your husband or spouse or coworker that you also need a fish tank at your job, right?

Carney Porter: Hey, you’re never too old to get a little science going on in your life and to learn new things as well as, you know, maybe take on a fish tank. Maybe. Maybe you’ll feel capable enough to take on the responsibility of said fish tank.

Jennica Lambert: You’re going to walk out of there, be like, Let’s go. Let’s go. I got this. It’s going to be again this Friday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. 25 dollars for adults 21 and up, and it’s $20 if you’re a member of Riverbend. That includes beer, wine and h’ors doeuvres. So this is just a good date night. If you don’t have anything to do this Friday, check it out.

Carney Porter: Well, perfect. Thank you so much for being here. We appreciate it.