WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — River Bend Nature Center has a Spring Break camp coming up for area kids to help them connect with nature.

STEAM camp combines components of science, technology, engineering, art and math to engage young minds.

Jennica Lambert from River Bend Nature Center stopped by our morning show Thursday, February 23, to talk about the upcoming camp.

Jaron Spor: Jennica Lambert is here to tell us about River Bend Nature Center’s upcoming spring break camp. We were just talking. It’s crazy. Spring break is already around the corner. But what can you tell us about this event coming up?

Jennica Lambert: All right. This is our annual spring break camp. It’s science, technology, engineering, art and math based. So every day campers are going to be getting outside, getting their hands dirty, hands on science activity. It’s going to be cool.

Jaron Spor: Yeah, and what are the ages and how much does it cost to go to the event?

Jennica Lambert: So it’s ages 4 to 11. It’s $80 if you are a member or not a member of River Bend and 70 if you are. And there’s all kinds of things included with that, including adventures. But also crafts are going to be sculpting and painting and going outside and discovering the different animals that live at Riverbend, turning over logs, like just, like hunting for insects. They’re going to be scooping fish out of them. It’s going to be cool.

Jaron Spor: What’s your – you say you do it every year – what’s your favorite part about it?

Jennica Lambert: My favorite part personally, is the exhibits. Just because, you know, that’s the- that’s my job so or, part of my job. So, no, I love like, being able to look at all the, you know, all of our tanks and all of our all of our critters. Everything we have is rescued, not releasable. So it’s nice to be able to teach kids why maybe Red-eared slider’s not the best pet. Come to me, I’ll tell you all about it. But yes, anyway, it’s really just about getting kids outside of outside of their living room out. You know, they’re going to have, you know, get them outside get connected to nature. That’s our whole mission is connect people to the natural environment of Texas. So we do that through all of our program, including all of our camps, and it’s almost full. So if you’re like me, and that sounds real cool, I’m going to sign my kid up for that. You need to hurry because there’s already the little kids. There’s two spots left in the larger group there. So it’s half full. So if you do that, you go to our website at riverbendnaturecenter.org. If you abhor technology, you can come fill out a paper copy at our gift shop and we’ll get you set up.

Jaron Spor: Awesome and all that information right there that will be on our website. Thank you so much.

Jennica Lambert: Thank you for having me.