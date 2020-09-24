Riverbend Nature Center Monarch Madness returns

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Riverbend Nature Center is bringing back its weekend program, Monarch Madness.

The Monarch migration has officially begun and Riverbend is inviting residents to come learn about the anatomy & physiology of o Monarch butterfly. The event includes a Monarch tagging demonstration, creating your own butterfly, and visiting Peyton’s Place Butterfly Exhibit.

The program begins Saturday, September 26 from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. and will be limited to the first 10 children.

Kindergarten and up ages are welcome, and the price is included with general admission and is free for RBNC members.