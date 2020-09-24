Riverbend Nature Center Monarch Madness returns

Interviews
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Riverbend Nature Center is bringing back its weekend program, Monarch Madness.

The Monarch migration has officially begun and Riverbend is inviting residents to come learn about the anatomy & physiology of o Monarch butterfly. The event includes a Monarch tagging demonstration, creating your own butterfly, and visiting Peyton’s Place Butterfly Exhibit.

The program begins Saturday, September 26 from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. and will be limited to the first 10 children.

Kindergarten and up ages are welcome, and the price is included with general admission and is free for RBNC members.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News