Rush Springs 76th Annual Watermelon Festival

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — This annual event celebrates the rush of local seasonal watermelons with watermelon-themed activities, carnival rides and family-friendly entertainment. The Rush Springs Watermelon Festival has been an annual event since 1948, and has grown to over 20,000 festival-goers each year!

The event kicks off Thursday, August 12 with a rodeo at 8 p.m. and Friday a parade will start at 5 p.m. with a rodeo following. On Saturday things start early at 7 a.m. with a 5K and 10K race with several watermelon-themed events to follow.

The event will feature a seed-spitting contest, an arts and craft fair featuring over 100 vendors, carnival rides, live entertainment, stage shows, on-site food vendors and a classic automotive show!

Come for a day of refreshing watermelon festivities in Rush Springs at Jeff Davis Park. This event is free to attend.