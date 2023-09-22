WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — While her breed is unknown for the most part, Sadie is definitely a perfect mix of sugar, spice and everything nice.

This sweet girl, Sadie, has been at the Humane Society of Wichita County for about two weeks, according to pet tech Elizabeth Heineken, and she’s eagerly awaiting a loving home.

Based on her turned-in paws, Heineken said Sadie is likely a Bassett Hound mix, roughly three to four years old. Sadie is as lively and sociable as ever, and her friendly demeanor makes her the perfect family dog.

According to Heineken, Sadie gets along well with other dogs and animals alike; in fact, it doesn’t seem like she’s ever met a stranger. She instantly took a liking to all staff members in the studio, and she’ll be even more loving in a stable home.

For more information on Sadie and how to adopt her, visit the Humane Society of Wichita County’s website or Facebook page.