Sale Barn Cowboy Church to host benefit for Kaleb Honea memorial fund

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Sale Barn Cowboy Church will be hosting an event to benefit the Honea family and raise donations to go towards a memorial fund for a bench at Rider Highschool and other organizations in need in honor of Kaleb.

Beginning at 10:00 a.m. with a silent auction that will end at 1:00 p.m. and a live auction that will take place at 11:00 a.m., the church will collect donations in honor of Kaleb Honea to be used towards a memorial fund for a bench that will be located at Rider Highschool. The event will also have food trucks and live music for participants to enjoy.

The Sale Barn Cowboy Church is located at 12914 US-287 N, Wichita Falls, TX 76305