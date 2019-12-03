Santa and Company invite you for a visit to their Texas home for the Holidays. Santa House at the Kell House Museum!

Santa’s own elves will guide visitors of all ages through a magical Christmas wonderland, including the original play “The Magical Rocking Horse, Part II”, a visit with Santa himself, a stop in Mrs. Claus’ kitchen for a cookie, and then step into Santa’s workshop to make an ornament to take home!

Santa House will be open Wednesday, December 4th through Friday, December 13th.

Groups go in every 15 minutes weekdays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Friday evenings 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday 1 to 3 p.m.

Families are strongly encouraged to utilize our evening and weekend hours due to the number of school groups that visit during the week.

Admission is $5 per person or $20 for a family up to 6 members, and children under 2 are admitted free.

Santa House is located at the Kell House Museum, 900 Bluff Street, in historic downtown Wichita Falls.

Tickets may be purchased in advance here or at the door.

For more information or to make group reservations, contact the Kell House at (940) 723-2712.