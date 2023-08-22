ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — Rusty and Sassy, the two cutest peas in a pod from Electra Animal Control, are searching for their forever families.

Both dogs are terrier mixes and about six years old, said Electra Animal Control officer and vet tech Kari Banahan. They are both fixed as well.

According to Banahan, the two dogs are in desperate need of homes after they were surrendered by their owner due to health concerns 14 weeks ago, or a little under 100 days ago.

She said that, while Sassy acts as emotional support for her best friend Rusty, the two can be adopted separately at $100 each.

This fee will cover heartworm testing and prevention, flea and tick prevention, vaccinations and wellness exams.

Additionally, Rusty reportedly has a couple of skin allergies that will be addressed in the adoption process, Banahan said.

For more information on how to adopt one or both of these sweet dogs, please visit Electra Animal Control’s Facebook page.