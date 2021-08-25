Scout Signup Night at WFISD, Burk ISD elementary campuses

The Northwest Texas Council Boy Scouts of America Leaders will be at Wichita Falls ISD and Burkburnett ISD campuses on August 26th from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. answering questions about scouts and hosting a sign-up gathering where youth ages Kindergarten and up can join scouts that night.

DATE: Thursday, August 26, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

WICHITA FALLS ISD

  • Southern HIlls Elementary
  • Fowler Elementary
  • Ben Franklin Elementary
  • Cunningham Elementary
  • Fain Elementary

BURKBURNETT ISD

  • Overton Ray Elementary
  • John Tower Elementary

