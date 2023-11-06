WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you have a hankering for more holiday shopping after the excitement of Christmas Magic, Hangar Holiday has officially touched down this season.

Coming up the second weekend of November, the Sheppard Spouses’ Club is hosting the annual Hangar Holiday for a two-day-long shopping experience, according to Tiffany Baker with the organization.

The free event will be held in the Ray Climber Exhibit Hall of the MPEC on Saturday, November 11, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, November 12, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

From eats and treats to beautiful home decor, check off all the items on your Christmas shopping list and visit over 230 vendors from all across the nation.

Even Santa Claus is coming to town for this event — stop by from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday or noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday for a $5 photo.

While Hangar Holidays offers an ideal one-stop-shop for decking the halls, it also gives back in more ways than one.

“I look forward to the community,” Baker said. “The vendors, we’ve made a good relationship with them, just being able to reach out to them and speak to them. They treat you like family.”

The event is entirely free to attend, but non-perishable food donations benefitting the Boy Scouts are much appreciated, Baker said.

To learn more about Hangar Holidays, visit their website.