WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There’s a new show in town, and it’s one that you won’t want to miss.

Backdoor Theatre of Wichita Falls presents “Ken Ludwig’s Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood,” an interactive retelling of the classic heroic story.

Featuring the beloved characters Friar Tuck, Little John, Maid Marian and more, lead actor Nick Palatas said that this adaptation is sure to entertain.

“Sherwood” can be enjoyed at Backdoor Theatre’s Dinner Stage, promising a delicious dinner and a participative show. Dinner will start at 6:30 p.m., and “Sherwood” will begin promptly at 7:30 p.m.

Due to Hotter’N Hell activities this weekend, however, showtimes on Saturday, August 26, have been adjusted to better suit the jam-packed weekend.

The show will run from now until Saturday, September 2, 2023, so be sure to claim your ticket before it’s too late.

Tickets are $15 to $21 per person and an additional $20 for dinner.

To purchase your ticket and learn more about Backdoor Theatre’s other showtimes, visit their website or Facebook page.