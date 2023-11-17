WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Friendly as can be, Sophie is a sweet gal seeking a comfortable home with plenty of treats on standby.

Sophie with the Humane Society of Wichita County is an extremely social Schnauzer – and possibly Poodle – mix, roughly one year old.

While this medium-sized girl could take down a crowd of people if it meant getting to her MilkBones on the other side, she’s very gentle and lightfooted.

Because of her sociable and sweet nature, Sophie would make the perfect family dog, especially in a home with children.

A month-long resident at the Humane Society, Sophie has made several friends during her stay, including Swampert, a one-year-old terrier mix. According to pet technician Elizabeth Heineken, Sophie and Swampert love to play the day away outside any chance they get.

Not only that, but Sophie is incredibly smart. She knows basic commands and, according to Heineken, could easily pick up on new tricks, as long as she’s rewarded with a good belly rub.

To learn more about Sophie, Swampert or any of the other adoptable pets at the Humane Society of Wichita County, visit their website or call (940) 855-4941.

Walk-ins are also welcome Monday through Friday, 9:30 to 5:30 p.m., or Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 4360 Old Iowa Park Road.