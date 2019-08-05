Sounds of Speedway: Bluegrass with a twist

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Sounds of Speedway Concert Series continues with Clone Mountain Boys set to take the stage Thursday, August 8.

Doors at the Forum (2120 Speedway Avenue) open at 6:15 and music starts at 7:00.

$20 advance / $25 day of concert for individual tickets. They are General Admission without Reserved Seating.

$200 – VIP Seating block of 8 is Reserved Seating, however, they cannot guarantee seating placement. Placement is based on availability.

Tickets are digital, so the easiest way to purchase is to buy online. Once you purchase online, you’ll receive two emails: one with your receipt and one that has the digital ticket QR code (you can print this or they can scan it directly from your smartphone at the door). Feel free to forward your ticket code to anyone else using that ticket, they keep track of the number of uses at the door!

All concerts are BYOB (Beer and Wine Only). Food will be available for purchase or you can bring in a meal of your choice.

For a full list of events click here.