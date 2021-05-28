Southern Seoul prepares for the Food Truck Championship of Texas

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Southern Seoul, a Korean barbecue food truck from Sakura, is one of several food trucks competing in the Food Truck Championship of Texas in Graham on June 5.

The Southern Seoul crew stopped by the station to give us a look inside the food truck, and to try some of their delicious cuisines!





For more information on Sakura Southern Seoul, call (940) 613-5751

The Food Truck Championship of Texas is a battle of the best, where food trucks from all across Texas gather in Graham’s downtown square and face off for a grand prize of $10,000.

There will be plenty of activities to entertain the entire family on the square from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Activities include; Possum Pedal Bike Ride, children’s activities, live music, artisan showcase, and of course food!

You can find more information on the Food Truck Championship of Texas on their website.