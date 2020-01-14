Spirit Day for Women 2020

Spirit Day for Women
INFORMATION: This year’s speaker is Carol Sallee (pronounced Sah lee) from Prosper Texas. The topic is: Thirsty? Let Jesus Fill Your Cup. Our vocalist is Megan Lewis. Lunch is catered and because it is catered we do not sell tickets at the door. Last day for ticket sales is January 22, 2020.
PLACE: Floral Height UMC, 2214 10th St. Wichita Falls
TIME: Registration begins at 8:30 and the event starts at 9 am and runs through lunch and usually ends by 1 pm
COST: $20 per ticket and that includes the lunch
PHONE: Floral Heights UMC 723-7151
