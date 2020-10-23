SPOOKY: tickets available for haunted house at Kell House

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Are you ready to scream at the top of your lungs? well, get ready because tickets to the haunted house tour at Kell house are now available for purchase.

Take a walk through the Kell House Museum after dark on Friday, October 30 and Saturday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 900 Bluff street.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, Kell House staff are only able to give tours by timed reservation.

Tours are limited to 8 people per time slot. Masks or face shields are required, and staff will provide gloves.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Free parking is available on Bluff and 9th street.

If you are running late or are not able to arrive on time, call the Kell House at 940-723-2712.

Once the tour starts, there will not be a way to join in and staff may not be able to shift your reservation to a later time slot.

Refunds will not be given the day of the event.

For any questions send an email to kellhouse1909@yahoo.com or call the Kell house