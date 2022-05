WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — We all can take part in stamping our hunger next Saturday!

If you have any non perishable items, make sure to leave them out by your mailbox on Saturday, May 14 for them to get picked up.

After your items are picked up they will be taken to the food bank.

If you are unable to get your items out on May 14, you can also drop them off at your local post office between May 9 and May 14!