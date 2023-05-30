WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A standup comedy show is coming to The Venue in Wichita Falls.

The event will showcase comedians from Fox, Comedy Central, The Comedy Store and Joe Rogan’s Comedy Mothership.

The show is Saturday, June 3, at The Venue on 8th Street. The doors will open at 7, and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $40 for general admission, and $120 for a VIP table for two.

Carney Porter: Well, if you love going to a comedy show and seeing some hilarious people up on stage, you’re not going to want to miss Liquid Laughs. It’s coming to Wichita Falls June 3rd. And here to tell us all about it is Mitch Burrow. Thank you so much for joining us today.

Mitch Burrow: Thank you, Carney. Just before we get started, have they load tested these chairs before? I’m feeling a little…

Carney Porter: I mean, I’ve never, I’ve never seen the guinea pigs who were in these chairs, if there were any, to begin with.

Mitch Burrow: I just wish we could have done it behind the desk.

Carney Porter: Some days I feel the same feeling.

Mitch Burrow: I’m feeling a little heavy here.

Carney Porter: Hey, you know what? It probably would’ve been comfier, too, for us both.

Mitch Burrow: You know what my least favorite part about being overweight is?

Carney Porter: Oh, no. What?

Mitch Burrow: Well, I’ve been the same size for about five years now. And every time I run into someone that I haven’t seen in a few weeks, they’ll always be like, ‘Dang, Mitch, you look good. Are you losing weight?’ And then in my mind, I’m just like, ‘How fat am I in your memory?’

Carney Porter: No, see, you know, you hope that they’re thinking good thoughts.

Mitch Burrow: Yeah. It’s just like, ‘Oh, he’s not as bad as I remember.’

Carney Porter: I bet they thought you were great, regardless.

Mitch Burrow: Yeah, well, they at least think I’m funny. And I’m really hoping that this Saturday, a lot of people get to see that here. There’s a venue downtown on 8th Street. It’s called The Venue on 8th – real easy to remember. The doors are going to open up at 7:00. Show starts at 8. We got comedians from Comedy Central, Fox, and we all performed at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles. And Joe Rogan’s new comedy club in Austin called the Comedy Mothership.

Carney Porter: So y’all aren’t- y’all aren’t any first timers coming up there.

Mitch Burrow: No, I’ve been doing comedy for 16 years myself. Dylan’s been doing it for quite a while. He was on Lights Out with David Spade. So a lot of good, really funny comedians going to, are going to be on this show. And we partnered up with The Big Cheese food truck. And if people use Code CHEEZ, C-H-E-E-Z, they’ll get an opportunity to save a little money on their tickets.

Carney Porter: That’s perfect. And then those tickets are going to be $40, right at the gate.

Mitch Burrow: Correct. We have an open bar for anyone that comes. And also we partnered up with Chuckle Rum, it’s a funny rum company, and they’ll be supporting our signature cocktail.

Carney Porter: Well, we can’t wait to see it. Thank you so much for joining us. We appreciate it.

Mitch Burrow: Thank you for having me.

