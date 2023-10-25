WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — To maintain a safe and beautiful community, the City of Wichita Falls Animal Services has a new ordinance this month focusing on livestock and fowl care.

Nicki Bacon with Animal Services discussed the importance of staying updated with the city’s ordinances and mandates, especially when they affect our furry friends.

There are several stipulations concerning owning livestock and fowl, Bacon said, including size minimums and various safety concerns.

“We want to make sure that people are taking care of the animals that they do have,” Bacon said. “With livestock, it’s very important that we get them their vaccinations, as well as keeping tags on your cows and horses, and getting them their Coggins test. So just make sure that you do read our ordinances. There are a lot of stipulations for owning a fowl or livestock.”

Following such ordinances is vital to the city’s maintenance as they can aid in the upkeep of public health concerns, property values and environmental concerns.

Not only can livestock carry diseases that can be quite harmful to domesticated animals, but their waste can contaminate valuable groundwater.

This is why, Bacon said, it’s important that fowl are kept at a minimum of 75 feet from neighbors and livestock are kept at least 200 feet from neighbors.

Roosters, however, are not allowed in the city limits, Bacon reiterated, due to noise nuisance.

To learn more about how Animal Services protects the health and husbandry of all animals, livestock and domesticated, visit their website.