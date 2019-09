WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Become a tourist in Wichita Falls for a day!

Join us for this free event hosted by local museums, art galleries, and more.

Trolley and train rides to the participating locations. Pick-up and drop-off will be at the Wichita Falls Public Library.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 14

Place: Starts and ends at the Wichita Falls Public Library

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free