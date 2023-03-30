WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A local magician who recently debuted on national television on Jay Leno’s “You Bet Your Life” joined our morning show on Thursday, March 30.

Ron Wilson is a magician from Holliday who was recently flown to Los Angeles for three days where he got to meet the show’s hosts and participate on their game show.

While in our studio, Wilson showed Carney and Jaron some of his tricks and was even able to read their minds.

If you’d like to catch one of Ron Wilson’s shows locally, he has a few coming up soon: