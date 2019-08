VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — Vernon’s Summer’s Last Blast will kick off with a concert featuring Kraig Parker performing as an Elvis tribute band on August 9.

Joining Kraig Parker will be Sarah and The Dreamers.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. at the Wilbarger Auditorium in Vernon.

Tickets range from $25 to $15.

Visit the Summer’s Last Blast Facebook page and the Wilbarger Auditorium Facebook Page for more information.