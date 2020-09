WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The SW Rotary Club of Wichita Falls is hosting its 11th annual sporting Clay Shoot and is inviting the community out to help raise funds.

The event will take place on Saturday October 17, 2020, with registration taking place at 10:00 a.m. and the shoot beginning at 12:15 p.m. The cost to register is $95 in advance and $105 at the event.

Registration can be done online through the SW Rotary clubs Facebook page or on site the day of the event.