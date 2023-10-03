HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — The Clay County Animal Shelter is currently housing sweet little guy Boomer in Henrietta.

Boomer is a mixed breed dog that was found within the city limits of Henrietta over the summer.

Amanda Forester with the animal shelter said Boomer is estimated to be around two-years-old, but he could be a little younger.

He is full of energy and loves to run and play, so an active household might be a better fit.

Boomer can be a little bit skittish, but he is quickly warmed up with a couple of belly rubs and ear scratches.

Amanda said he does well with other dogs, but they haven’t had him around very many cats, so a test-run would be good for a household that has cats.

Boomer does not have any dietary restrictions and is all-around healthy. He has already been neutered and vaccinated and is ready to go.

Find out more information about the Clay County Animal Shelter and their pets on their Facebook page.