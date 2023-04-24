WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma’s Hellacious Obstacle Run (T.H.O.R.) is less than a week away.

The annual T.H.O.R. will be held at Lucy Park on Saturday, April 29, starting at 9 a.m. To find more information and a link to sign up, click here.

Jaron Spor: We have the T.H.O.R. run this week and Michael’s joining us. First of all, that rain, it might be really good for the weather, for the the T.H.O.R. Run – all the mud and everything. Yeah, so what can you tell us about this event?

Michael Boyle: So it’s this Saturday. This will be our 11th time to do the event. It’s a great local run. We have about 1,200 people. 12 to 1,300 hundred people that come out and do it every year. And we’re excited to be able to do it again this year.

Jaron Spor: And if people want to register and sign up, what all do they need to do?

Michael Boyle: Yeah. So they can still sign up online. They can go to wfthor.com and sign up. We’ll be doing packet pick-ups this week starting Wednesday at Endurance House, so people can come and pick up their packets and shirts and get ready for the event.

Jaron Spor: Yeah, and I always like when we get to see the video of the event, it’s a really fun time for a lot of people. How much does it cost for people that want to do it?

Michael Boyle: So right now the cost for adults is $50. It’s $30 for kids, like I said they can sign up online. It does go up a little bit the day of if they wait to register on the day of.

Jaron Spor: Okay. And what is your favorite part about T.H.O.R.? What do you like seeing the most?

Michael Boyle: So, you know, I’ve been involved for a number of years, and really just seeing the teams that get formed, you know, you’ll see coworkers and just different groups of friends, you know, get online or sign up. It’s always nice to get that one who signs up and kind of talks his friends into doing it, but just really getting to see the camaraderie and that group go out there and kind of tackle the obstacles.

Jaron Spor: Yeah, and it’s probably seeing people that may be, ‘Oh, I don’t know if I can do it,’ and then seeing them do it probably is a lot of fun, too. But you can see all the information that he just told us right there. And of course, we’ll have that on our website. Thank you so much for coming out.

Michael Boyle: Of course. Thank you.