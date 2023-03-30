WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Ag Life Extension Service is partnering with T.O.P.S. to present a series called “Get the Facts,” an in-depth look at understanding nutrition labels on food.

Mary Lynn Boyd with T.O.P.S. stopped by our studio to talk about the upcoming series.

Carney Porter: Well, Mary Lynn Boyd is joining us now to talk about T.O.P.S. and their upcoming series in April. Thank you so much for being here today.

Mary Lynn Boyd: That would be Monday.

Carney Porter: Oh goodness, it is Monday. And it’s wild how fast this week – this month – has gone.

Mary Lynn Boyd: It is. We are going to have Heather Simpson. She’s from the Texas Ag Commission. She’s an Extension Agent. Very, very smart lady. She’s going to present a series every Monday of the month of April on- the subject is-… I’m sorry. I just lost my train of thought. It’s about reading your labels on foods, particularly.

Carney Porter: Sodium, cholesterol, all that good stuff.

Mary Lynn Boyd: We’re going to learn about sodium. I had my cheat sheet here, fats, sugars and portion size, which we talk at our meetings about that a lot anyway. But she’s going to give us a professional overview.

And I think that’s good because so many people are doing things for various reasons now, health, curiosity, whatever. And it used to just be a select number of people in the store and you would get behind them with your buggy and you couldn’t get around.

Carney Porter: I know they were taking their time, but they were probably, you know, had one on us. They were they were figuring it out.

Mary Lynn Boyd: And they were all thinner than me anyway.

Carney Porter: Probably. Hey, I understand.

Mary Lynn Boyd: I think this, and I also need to tell you, we have moved our meeting location. The organization Big Brothers and Big Sisters have been very nice to let us meet in their facility. It’s at the corner of Maplewood and Chester Highway, and it’s- our program will start at 6. She is very, very precise, and it should be over in an hour. It starts this Monday.

Carney Porter: Right. Well, Steve is giving me the signal, but we will have all of that information over on our website if you would like to attend. Thank you so much for joining us.

Mary Lynn Boyd: Thank you very much.