WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hospice of Wichita Falls (HOWF) is now accepting applications for their Teen Volunteer Program through February 1st.

The Teen Volunteer Program is an extension of HOWF’s adult volunteer program, so teens will receive the same training and education.

Volunteers won’t be directly involved in patient care; most teens do administrative work and help with the children’s bereavement program that puts on camps like Camp Grin Again and Building Bridges.

Teens can also expect work in the laundry center, in hospitality and the bistro.

“Volunteer hours are always good for college applications and for going into the work force,” Hunter Dalton with Hospice of Wichita Falls said. “These are our future leaders of the community, and to be able to start giving back to our community at such a young age is really a good benefit to go into the start of young adulthood.”

The Teen Volunteer Program is open to students at least 15 years old who will be high school juniors or seniors in the 2024-2025 school year.

If you’re interested in signing up for the program, pre-registration is required by Thursday, February 1, 2024. Applicant interviews will be scheduled in March. Those selected will begin training in April, and volunteering starts over the summer.

You can find the online application here, or call (940) 691-0982 for more information.