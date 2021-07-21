Texas Blood Institute hosting blood drive at First National Bank Friday, July 23

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Following the worst blood shortage in decades, Texas Blood Institute is cautiously optimistic the worst is behind us. But more donors will be needed in the coming weeks to avoid returning to the blood shortage situation we just got out of.

Ben Schaffner, the Account Consultant with TBI, said the ongoing demand for blood and hospital demand will continue to be high. Donations for our area will still be needed throughout the summer months.

It takes nearly 1,200 donors per day to meet the needs of patients in Texoma regional hospitals.

In order to meet that need, First National Bank will be holding a blood drive in their parking lot at the Fairway branch on Friday, July 23, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Vaccination status has no bearing on a person’s ability to donate. Those who have been vaccinated may still donate without a waiting period.

For more information, or to schedule your donation appointment, call Kerry Sheppard at First National Bank at 940-687-3107.