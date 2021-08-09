Texas Constitutional Carry Seminar hosted by City View Baptist Church

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Ricochet Red’s Pistol Range and Wichita Shooters Academy are partnering to host a Texas Constitutional Carry Seminar.

This live event aims to teach citizens of Texas everything they need to know about the new Constitutional Carry laws and will be taught by independent program attorneys.

Topics covered will include requirements for Constitutional Carry, where you can Constitutional Carry, and Constitutional Carry traps.

The seminar will be held at City View Baptist Church located at 3400 Old Iowa Park Road from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The event is free, but registration online is required to attend.