WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Meet Lady, a pit bull mix who is ready to find her forever home!

Lady is playful and energetic and very full of love. She is currently being fostered by the Texas Pit Crew.

To learn more about Texas Pit Crew, adopting, fostering, donating, or joining the team, go to texaspitcrew.org or like their Facebook page.

From their website:

Texas Pit Crew is a non-profit volunteer organization dedicated to eradicating animal cruelty in all dog breeds throughout Texoma. While they will help any animal in need that they can, they seek to promote the bully breed as the loving and loyal animals they are. All of their animals are in the private foster homes of caring volunteers. The animals come to them under many different circumstances. They may be from an unwanted litter, a shelter, a pet that “got too big”; be the one sitting on the side of the road waiting for the owner who is not coming back or the result of an irresponsible breeder. They hold adoption events throughout the year and during the colder months they hit the streets looking for neglected dogs or those in need. They hand out cold weather supplies and educate owners about community resources that are available and proper dog ownership.