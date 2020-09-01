WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Child Care Partners is unable to have their Playground Warriors event for Texoma Gives this year but are trying a new event called Virtual Warriors.

To kick off early giving for Texoma Gives Child Care Partners has joined with The Gypsy Kit to provide food while the community battles for kids during Texoma Gives.

To donate you can visit TexomaGives.Org and donate $50 to Child Care Partners then call The Gypsy Kit at (940-766-4332) to choose which casserole you would like and to have it either delivered or picked up curbside. You will receive the casserole on November 10, 2020, between 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., and will include a link and instructions on how to join and help.