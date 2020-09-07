Texoma Gives: United Regional Foundation Community Care Fund

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma Gives is partnering with the United Regional Foundation and its Community Care Fund to help raise money to help those in the community who may not be able to afford proper healthcare.

The United Regional Foundation and its Community Care Fund are assisting people in the community who struggle with health issues but have limited or no resources, it provides essential items to vulnerable patients in the transition clinic including assistance with medications, diabetic supplies, rides to appoints, nebulizers, food and much more. In 2019 the Community Care Fund helped over 4000 people in the community obtain proper healthcare.

The Community Care Fund has a matching donation of up to $5000, meaning every dollar is doubled during Texoma Gives.

To donate to the United Regional Foundation- Community Care Fund you can visit the Texoma Gives website and search for United Regional.