Texoma Gives virtual giving event

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texoma Gives begins Thursday and is a one day 16-hour online giving event to benefit nonprofit organizations in North Texas and Southern Oklahoma.

With COVID-19 forcing charities to halt fundraisers and take on additional clients raising funds has been a difficult task and Texoma Gives is hoping to give some assistance. Almost 200 organizations will participate in this fifth annual day of giving. Since 2016, over $4.1 million has been donated to local nonprofits through Texoma Gives. This year, it’s more important than ever for people to support their favorite charities during Texoma Gives.