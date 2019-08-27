WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The purpose of an area-wide day like Texoma Gives is to bring the region together on one day and as one community, raising money and awareness for Texoma nonprofits.

This initiative, organized by the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation (WFACF), provides an online location to find and support nonprofit organizations whose missions align with your passion.

Early donations begin this Thursday, August 29th and are eligible for prizes.

From 6 am until 10 pm on September 12, Texoma Gives will accept donations to raise unrestricted dollars for area nonprofits in Texoma.

It is a day of giving to celebrate the nonprofits of Texoma. What an impact we can make in Texoma when we join together for Texoma Gives!

