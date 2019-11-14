Texoma Serves Day

ABOUT: A day to promote/encourage community service

DATE: Saturday, November 16th

PLACE: Area non-profits- all projects to be posted on www.justserve.org

TIME: All-day

COST: no cost

With the Texoma area being home to hundreds of non-profit organizations, Mindy Giles and Sarah Babbel say it can be hard to find enough volunteers to meet the large demand.

Giles and Babbel say the Just Serve Website simplifies the process by letting you see what your options for volunteer opportunities.

Giles says, “Justserve.Org is all about just facilitating and providing that platform where people can just meet with passion that they share for a certain… Whether it’s humanitarian or animal rights or whatever it is. Whatever their passion is they can find that there and link up on justserve.Org and it just makes it easier to be able to get out and serve.”

This is why they’ve worked with city councilors to dedicate an entire day to community service called Texoma Serves Day, which will fall on November 16. They say getting people involved in service will help the community grow bigger and better.